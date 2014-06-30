Highline Residences Condominium Launch Marks Beginning of a New Trend

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Condominiums have always been a favorite among investors who want to get the best out of the real estate boom that is going on around the world. Also known as Condos, these residential units are very versatile, full of amenities and potential in terms of future value. Keeping up with the expectations, Highline Residences is getting ready for the big condo launch as part of its expansion. The project is an invitation to home owners as well as investors to come and treat their eyes to the most sophisticated and luxurious condos ever seen.



There are many advantages to choosing Highline Residences and one that speaks to the request of contemporary home owners is that it has a fully equipped kitchen. This is often the first thing that homeowners think about and want to see in their future home. Next is the sophisticated luxury that the condos have which is again a rarity in basic condo style homes. The architecture both from the inside and the outside is very modern looking, crisp, and appeals to the taste of many.



Residents who want a little more for the money they spend can expect to get a lot more. In addition to the opulence customers can expect to get, there is also the myriad of amenities that they can enjoy. There is a pool, a yoga room, indoor gym, club house as well as hydrotherapy beds. Also, the condominium is close by to many shopping landmarks in the city. This is in all a great investment choice for those who always wanted to experience the luxury of condo living.



About Highline Residences

The real estate leader brand behind the launch of the Highline Residences Condo project is Keppel Land. This residential property consists of 500 units of 1-4 bedroom suites. Highline Residences is located at the junction of Tiong Bahru Road & Kim Tian Road.



The launch of the project comes at a perfect time when residents in the city want to upgrade their living status but, at the same time don’t want to drain all their savings.



Those interested can visit the condos and also register for them on the website. For more information about the launch and to check out the amenities in detail, log onto http://www.the-highlineresidences.sg/



Media Contact

Highline Residences

Email: huttonsteam@gmail.com

Telephone: +65 86860909

http://www.the-highlineresidences.sg/