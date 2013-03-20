Highly Acclaimed Duo Residences at Bugis Is Finally Launching in Mid 2013

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Duo Residences is one of the most anticipated developments to be brought to the city of Singapore. Standing tall and stunningly on the streets of Bugis, Duo Residences Bugis serves as an iconic mixed development that comprises luxury residences, office spaces, hotel, and retail gallery, all within a warm and friendly park-like environment. With all these, Duo Residences Singapore is not just an ordinary development, but a statement of art to be sipped in everyday living.



Carefully planned by the joint company M+S Pte Ltd (jointly owned by Malaysia’s Khazanah Nasional and Temasek Holdings) and beautifully designed by the world’s famous architect Ole Sheeren, Duo Residences is brought within a lively garden-like environment as two luxury towers, which separate the 660 units of residences and the commercial units of classy office spaces, retail complex and a five-starred hotel.



The mixed-use development is also strategically seated on Ophir-Rochor Road in the Downtown Core of Singapore, surrounding itself with endless choices of amenities, lifestyle and entertainment. Residents are conveniently served with easy connectivity, especially with the direct basement level connection to the brand new Bugis Interchange MRT Station, which makes travelling to hip spots like Raffles Place, Marina Bay, Orchard Road, or Singapore River much easier.



Duo Residences is advantageously located at the prime Ophir-Rochor Corridor of the Bugis-Kampong Glam Downtown Core Region. It is near to the bustling financial and business hub at Raffles Place and Marina Bay, and also a lot of shopping and entertainment alternatives. Residents can every day enjoy the easy accessibility, surrounding amenities, and surely, the peace of mind of owning a valuable property investment.



Painted charmingly at the Bugis skyline by Ole Sheeren —the person who has designed China CCTV Headquarters, The Interlace, Prada Epicenter New York, etc.— the two tower Duo Residences is undoubtedly an iconic masterpiece that will catch everyone’s eyes. This magnificent design and the offered endless conveniences have also taken Duo Residences to winning the 'Best Futura Project' at the MIPM Asia Awards 2012.



Every bit and every individual unit of Duo Residences is crafted to the maximum level of luxury and elegance. It is also designed carefully to serve the different needs of the residents, business owners and even the tenants. Brought up as a complete package of luxury mixed-use development, Duo Residences offers all possible convenience in everyday life either at home or at work, all in style - Perfect for those who appreciate the class of life.



The idea of Duo Residences is establishing a mixed-use development that conveniently comprises residential and commercial needs. It consists of 660 residential units, as well as 21 storey office spaces, a five star hotel, and retail complex, all clustered in an attractive park-like environment. With Duo Residences, living in a place where your home and office are just right next to each other is now possible!



Residents of Duo Residences are in close vicinity to shopping malls, attractions, and financial and business hub as they are provided with a direct basement level connection to the Bugis Interchange MRT, which connects them straight to the East West MRT Line and the upcomingb Downtown MRT Line. Changi Aiport will be easily accessible via East Cost Parkway, and other major expressways like CTE, AYE, and public buses are also in serve.



Being provided the easy connectivity, residents of Duo Residences is surrounded with countless choices of dining, entertainment, and shopping destinations. Lavish of shopping malls at Orchard Road and Singapore River are all within a short distance. Duo Residences is also in close proximity to a lot of attractions such as the famous Gardens By The Bay, Singapore Flyer, Marina Bay Sands, National Library Building, and many others.



For more details on condo new launch, please refer to the official website.



About Official New Launch

Official New Launch is an informative website providing reliable information and tools for interested investors to research and to know more about the property well before visiting the actual sales gallery.



Official New Launch

email : info@officialnewlaunch.com

Singapore

http://officialnewlaunch.com/