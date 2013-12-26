Highly Anticipated Residential Condo Sky Habitat Now Open for Booking at Limited Period 6% Discount

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- NewLaunchGuru.com, a website dedicated in providing bookings of upcoming residential and commercial projects in Singapore, has recently announced that bookings for the highly anticipated mega residential project Sky Habitat are now open and an additional 6% discount is also being offered for limited time only.



The development comprising of 2 blocks of 38-storey buildings with total 509-units is designed by world renowned architect Moshe Safdie, and Sky Habitat is based on Safdie’s most popular architectural design ever the Habitat 67 in Montreal which gained him worldwide recognition. Safdie is known for his innovative designs that capture the essence of the surroundings and his methodical usage of open and green spaces which offer more closeness to nature. Safdie’s previous work in Singapore has been the Marina Bay Sands which has become one of the most popular architectures in the city and has now become part of Singapore’s image to the world.



With same concept of offering lush green and open spaces, the Sky Habitat’s 70% of total area contains gardens, outdoor event rooms, swimming pools and walk paths. The objective of Sky Habitat is quite clear from its proposed design that it intends to offer a one of a kind experience to its residents focusing on relaxation and immense facilities. The combination of luxury and functionality is designed to be at the optimum for Sky Habitat providing finest living atmosphere.



The 6% discount on the units is a rare opportunity, according to NewLauchGuru.com, and for Sky Habitat it is an investment of a lifetime. Bookings for the units - 1 BDR + Study, 2 BDR, 2 BDR + Study, 3 BDR, 4 BDR, Penthouse Simplex & Penthouse Duplex – are now open and are being arranged by the website.



The condo is located in the heart of Singapore close to Bishan MRT Station, with ample recreational facilities, parks, schools and colleges in the vicinity. The Sky Habitat will also be the tallest structure in Bishan Central and could be the most liked residential architectural design like Safdie’s Marian Bay Sands.



About NewLaunchGuru.com

NewLaunchGuru.com is one of the leading websites that provides bookings of numerous upcoming residential and commercial properties in Singapore. The website has become a go-to source for any latest news on upcoming projects and has provided extensive information such as floor plans, maps, proposed structure(s), photo gallery and detailed specifications of each and every listed project. Through the online platform, http://newlaunchguru.com/, status of the various upcoming residential and commercial properties in Singapore and their complete profiles can be viewed.



For more information about the upcoming Singapore residential condominium Sky Habitat, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of newlaunchguru.com, please email to info@newlaunchguru.com.