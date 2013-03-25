Highly Complex Building Materials Manufacturers Report Triple Sales and 20 Percent Reduction in Workforce

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Modern construction projects incorporate a wide variety of new materials, manufactured building components, and highly complex systems. Building materials companies can make significant performance improvements by implementing the right innovative strategies across the supply chain. Pinnacle Strategies can help by identifying the right steps required achieve breakthrough performance improvement, and building a roadmap to rapid results.



According to Mark Woeppel, CEO and president at Pinnacle Strategies, “The owners of TWC Architectural Moulding reported that sales tripled in two years with a 20 percent reduction in personal work-week. Additionally, a make-to-order wood products manufacturer reported that their sales tripled, monthly shipments stabilized, and improved utilization of floor space.”



Located in San Antonio, Texas, TWC’s manufacturing plant is a streamlined operation, which utilizes state-of-the-art equipment and employs experienced craftsmen. With more than 1500 profiles, TWC can design, create and deliver the product on time — whether the project calls for simple crown moulding or a more intricate design utilizing stacked mouldings. TWC also offers kitchen posts and bun feet as well as custom turnings.



An analysis using simulation, based on realistic assumptions, exposed erroneous design assumptions, informed decision making that avoided significant capital investment, and lead to improvements that increased capacity by 35%. Pinnacle Strategies (http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com) is an international management consulting firm focused on operations management excellence. We work with organizations to increase shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain. Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. The RABIT methodology is a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide.



