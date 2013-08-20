Highly Effective Weight Loss Program with Green Coffee Bean Extract

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- A lot of people have been actively searching high and low for that one weight loss supplement that can help them lose weight in no time. Endless research has been done to aid in finding an ever elusive solution. It was just recently that green coffee bean extract was discovered to have a huge potential to stimulate weight loss. Though a lot of studies have been done on the effects of different natural herbs and weight loss, green coffee bean extract proves to be one of the best. Coffee is proven to melt away that sleepy feeling, but is now considered as more than just a ‘pick-me-up’.



The chlorogenic acid found in green coffee beans has been proven to have a huge effect it helping people lose weight. It acts by speeding up the metabolism rate in the body. Overweight individuals are typically noted to have a slower metabolism than others. This happens because there is lesser synthesis of useful hormones that facilitate lipolysis, or the breaking down of fats. Chlorogenic acid does just that. Another characteristic of green coffee bean extract is its anti-aging and detoxification effects, helping you remove free radicals in your body that could potentially cause serious illness later on in life. Choice Nutrition Supplements 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract contains a healthy dose of chlorogenic acid that will help break down fats and speed up your body’s metabolism.



“I really enjoyed the GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract! I've been taking it for a while now and I've really noticed a difference. I have more energy, and that means a lot when you have two kids and a full time job. Now the scale is starting to move. Yay! Great Company--I will use them again.” – 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract user.



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



To know more about Choice Nutrition, visit their website at www.ChoiceNutritionSupplements.com



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com