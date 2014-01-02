Highly Efficient Picking with Pcdata PickStar Pick to Light

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Radek Poskocil, Head of Production Quality & Engineering at ASSA ABLOY noted that “Pcdata equipped two of the four production lines in the Czech facility with a PickStar pick-to-light system. Previously two separate picking areas, the PickStar installation enabled them to be combined into one highly efficient picking module with 350 positions in total – with the PickStar solution combining intelligence, software and hardware all in one product. The solution has led to increased productivity and a significant reduction in errors originating in the picking process. We used to work with paper picking lists to pick each production order. This was a laborious and error prone method. Now we can complete the same volume of work with one less operator and more importantly, claims have dropped more than 55 percent. If we use pick-to-light in the other production lines I believe we could make even more improvement. The speed of the ROI makes the investment very attractive.”



ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in door opening solutions, dedicated to satisfying end-user needs for security, safety, and convenience. Comprising of operations in over sixty countries worldwide and with over 42,000 employees, they are uniquely placed to serve the global marketplace with a range of safe, convenient, secure and reliable automatic entrance solutions.



Pcdata USA pick-to-light systems are part of a lean processes, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors, significant cost savings; additionally the result is increased customer satisfaction, a faster ability to supply products, and process transparency. Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata USA lowers that cost through leading edge Pick-to-Light systems. Recently, the Pcdata USA installation versus implementation products, are experiencing huge growth in hundreds of business sectors throughout North America.



About Pcdata

Pcdata USA, a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation, has more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, and offers affordable both out-of-the-box solutions.



Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is a different type of Pick to Light because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers affordable out-of-the-box warehouse optimization solutions. Pcdata USA will be exhibiting at Booth #4834 at MODEX in Atlanta, GA on March 17-20, 2014. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974