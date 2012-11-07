Highly Experienced Portland Janitorial Company

Tualatin, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- Janitorial companies are many in the market however customers who have opted for services often complain about various things. While choosing a Janitorial company, the requisite is experience and the ability to tackle the entire building needs without having to monitor them. Set up with a similar aim in providing high quality janitorial services, Cascade Building Services has been operating in and around Portland since 1961. The experience that this janitorial company has is incomparable and clients who have opted for their services are all praises for the impeccable cleaning job that they do.



Cascade Building services has the reputation of hiring staff that are well trained in cleaning and building maintenance. Whether it is a home or a company, they can cater to all kinds of cleaning needs and adhere to time lines. The service is completely affordable and well within budget. The best part of hiring Cascade Building services is that they are completely focused towards providing services that are a mandate and also ensure that environment is protected along the way. All the cleaning products that they use are natural and cause no harm or reaction to the building or the nature as a whole. The Green seal on the website is a depiction of their certification.



The professional staff members that they have are completely verified and also sent to work only with uniforms. Their services range from a daylong cleaning to a complete contract for a year. Some of the services that they provide are carpet cleaning, window cleaning, general cleaning, day porter services and many more that are absolutely essential for companies and houses or communities. The company provides the guarantee for their team members and provides complete assurance to the place of work. Customers across Vancouver, New Port, Hillsboro, Eugene, Central Oregon and Lincoln city depend only on Cascade Building services when it comes to janitorial services. For more information on the services offered visit http://cascadebuildingservices.com/ . Customers can request a quote by keying in the requisites to check out the pricing that they offer. All the prices for the services offered are completely within reach and well set within budget. Customers can also contact (503) 691-0776 or send in the queries to Darren@cascadebuildingservices.com.



Follow us on:

Facebook- http://www.facebook.com/pages/Cascade-Building-Services/188690257893658