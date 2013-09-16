Highly Professional Valet Parking Attendant in Austin Texas Now Available at BartendEvents

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Apart from being the life of most of the parties, the Texas based bartending service company Bartender also holds expertise in premiere and courteous valet parking services. The company employs the best professional valet parking attendants in Austin, Texas who take care of every vehicle, clients entrust on them.



Once can hire valet in Austin, Texas at the most affordable prices for parties, hotels, restaurants, night clubs, and other happening events throughout the state. A spokesperson for the company also explains about their valet attendant services by stating, “Our team consists of highly skilled parking professionals with decades of parking experience and know-how that provide “parking solutions” through impeccable services.”



He also ensures the clients to offer “courteous parking assistance” for managing garage, parking lot, and traffic. “With professional, friendly, and reliable staff”, he adds, “BartendEvents is committed to providing the highest quality of services for all our clients and their guests”.



BartendEvents offers a complete range of services which are required at events in Texas – be it providing the most professional, frank and gentle bartenders, or the services of film and photography in Austin, Texas. A perfect and memorable event is what they aim at offering their clients. “With BartendEvents, you get the best in class service always! No matter the size or the venue of your event”, ensures the spokesperson.



About Bartend Events

BartendEvents provides clients with complete bar services that will surely make a party a memorable one. They are known for having the most polished, talented, and friendliest bartenders in town with knowledge, professionalism, and execution. They specialize in providing a uniquely personalized service for anything a client envisions for the event. To ensure, they make the event the most happening one with their services and add glee to the client as well as their guests' face. Their prices are among the most competitive, and they also offer a price match guarantee that one will not find anywhere else.



To know more about them, please visit: http://www.bartendevents.com or call them at 512-927-7007.