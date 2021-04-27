Highly Rated Hypnotherapist Discusses How Online Hypnotherapy Can Help Anxiety Sufferers

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- Via the website https://anxietyhypnotherapist.org/ award-winning clinical hypnotherapist, Mark Stubbles offers online hypnotherapy sessions to help anxiety and CPTSD sufferers.



According to studies, around 25% of the population in the UK suffers from anxiety or depression. Mark Stubbles asserts that anxiety is not a mental illness, it's not a disease or disorder. Anxiety is a natural response to danger.



For Mark anxiety was caused by experiences he had as a child, many people suffer hypervigilance as a result of growing up in dysfunctional environments and trauma. For people who grow up in dysfunctional environments anxiety becomes a conditioned response and has a crippling effect on their lives. As someone who suffered with chronic anxiety Mark understands what others experience. Hence it has become his passion to help people with anxiety and depression through the medium of hypnotherapy.



Hypnotherapy online is a completely safe and effective solution made possible by video conferencing software such as Zoom. The popularity of online hypnotherapy has really grown during the pandemic, it makes practical sense in the times of physical distancing and for some online hypnotherapy was the online means of support available.



The pandemic has meant increased health fears and social isolation for many, it has been extremely difficult for people across all age groups and social strata. The unprecedented times have resulted in people being isolated with negative memories, self talk and fears this has resulted in anxiety for a large number of people around the world, many have turned to substances and food as a way to suppress unwanted emotions.



Mark Stubbles says, "anxiety is a learned response and as such it can be unlearned." In post Mark answers the question of whether anxiety can be cured completely and discusses how he unlearned anxiety through cognitive behavioural therapy, emotional freedom technique, mindfulness and hypnotherapy he now shares the techniques that worked for him with his clients.



Hypnotherapy Offers an Extremely Effective Anxiety Solution



Mark says, "Hypnosis increases a person's ability to visualise, the mind cannot tell the difference between a real or imagined event so by visualising themselves the way they want to be anxiety sufferers can create new neural pathways in the brain and they actually start to become the calmer more confident person they desire to be. Mark Stubbles has received glowing reviews from people he has worked with in the past, and that's a testament to the results they have been able to achieve together.



The award-winning clinical hypnotherapist, confidence coach and mindfulness practitioner has helped many around the world with anxiety and CPTSD issues. By simply filling out a form on the anxiety hypnotherapist homepage people can book a free initial consultation and start their journey to overcoming anxiety.



