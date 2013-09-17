Leicester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- The Institute of Clinically Applied Hijama Therapy announces enrollment for the January 2014 class for an ICAHT Accredited Diploma in Hijama Therapy. Classes will be held at Leicester University located at:



Stamford Court

Manor Road

Oadby

Leicester, England

LE2 2LH

United Kingdom



Additional clinical training will take place a short distance from the university at the Hijama Clinic in Evington, located at:



First Floor

177 Evington Road

Leicester, England

LE2 1QN

United Kingdom



Classes will be held from January 6th to January 9th at the University with a subsequent 20 hours of clinical experience to be completed on selected dates over the following 6 months. The assignments and case studies will be completed at home and the course will end in June 2014. Four single occupancy accommodations will be available at the university for an additional fee over the class enrollment fee. Rooms are available on a first come, first serve basis. Anyone can apply who desires to learn Hijama Therapy, but preference is given to students with a prior medical background.



Hijama is a 3000 year old medical treatment in which cups are placed on the surface of the body. The cups are used to create a partial vacuum. Pin pricks given under the cup allow the suction to draw out blood, a very old practice known as bloodletting. In fact, Hijama in Arabic means "sucking". Numerous scientific studies have shown Hijama to be effective in reducing pain in patients with numerous conditions and ailments.



Muhammad (s.a.w.) promoted and recommended Hijama as an inspiration from God. The practice was prevalent all over the world, including in the UK, up until the 1800s. The therapy has come back into use as studies show the benefit of Hijama for reducing swelling and pain in a number of medical conditions.



Videos are available on the Institute's YouTube Channel: http://youtube.com/drrizwhan



About Institute of Clinically Applied Hijama Therapy

The ICAHT aims to promote and propagate the practice of Hijama. They provide education in Hijama Therapy to students and healthcare practitioners and raise awareness of Hijama Therapy in local communities.



CONTACT

Institute of Clinically Applied Hijama Therapy

Leicester, UK

http://www.icaht.co.uk