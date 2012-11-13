Hijinx Software Introduces the Kid's Playroom for Android Smartphones and Tablets

Hickory, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Hijinx Software has created the Kid’s Playroom, a virtual playroom with many educational activities for preschoolers for Android smartphones and tablets, with an expected release to the Apple Store for the iPhone and iPad in late 2012.



Preschoolers can choose from many activities like stacking blocks, identifying letters, putting together puzzles and more in this virtual world. Best of all, is this playroom is mobile and can accompany them anywhere they go on a compatible smartphone or tablet.



Notable features of the app include:



- Teaching letter and number identification

- Teaching color and shape identification

- Encouraging eye/hand coordination

- Helping preschoolers develop necessary skills for kindergarten



There are numerous apps on the market with focus on only one particular activity. Hijinx Software decided that it would be more beneficial and fun to include various games and activities in one simple-to-use app. There are ten initial activities preschoolers can play in this app, with several more already in development for a future release.



With the easy navigation, children will have few difficulties learning how to use this app. The interface was designed with children in mind and tested with children throughout the development phase. There are no instructions to read, just simple voice instructions to help guide children throughout the playroom.



Studies have shown that children with access to electronic devices, such as smartphones and tablets, can develop eye-hand coordination at an earlier age. This app can help children use precision touches to accomplish certain tasks, like touching a clown's nose and popping small bubbles on the screen. From ABCs and 123s to learning different shapes and colors, children will have lots of fun, while learning at the same time.



About Hijinx Software, LLC

Located in the heart of the growing technology corridor of Catawba County North Carolina, Hijinx Software, LLC is a software development company dedicated to making the best mobile applications possible.



Hijinx Software is a full-service application development company, who builds educational apps for children and games for the casual and hardcore gamer alike. With over 15 years experience as programmers and application developers, Hijinx Software has the skills to build your next mobile application. Whether it is an in-house enterprise solution or a public product, we can help you grow your business and gain exposure in the fast-growing mobile market.



Contact:

Hijinx Software, LLC

828-294-8886

press@hijinxsoftware.com

http://www.hijinxsoftware.com/