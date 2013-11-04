Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Hilaire Productions©, where indulgence meets convenience™, announces that its patented (pending) Aire Collection of Towels – Boston Strong Golf Towels are now available at Granite Link Golf Course located just 7 miles south of Boston in Quincy, MA. The soft and absorbent, all-cotton Boston Strong Golf Towels have an integrated grommet loop that fits securely to any golf bag, exercise gear or sporting equipment. The golf towels come in a standard size (14-1/4” x 24”) with a hidden water-resistant zippered storage pocket that allows to store phone, wallet, keys, ipod etc.



The president and CEO of Hilaire Productions, Will Hilaire, commented on his Aire Collection of towels and his recent distribution agreement with Granite Link Golf Course, “I am really pleased to join hands with Granite Link Golf Course which is considered to be one of the top ten public golf courses in the country. I could not have asked for a better launch for my Boston Strong Golf towels which was specially designed to commemorate the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing by donating $1 from the sale of each Boston Strong towel”. Regarding the agreement with Hilaire Productions, Chris Sleeper, Director of Golf at Granite Link Golf Course comments, “One of my employees told me I should give Will 30 seconds of my time to see his towels. It turned out to be a great decision. The towels are new and innovative along with supporting a great cause. We are very proud to be the 1st golf shop to carry the Hilaire towels”.



For more information on Aire Collection of Towels and to place an order, please visit www.hilaireproductions.com or contact Mr. Will Hilaire on 857-453-6770.



About Hilaire Productions©

Hilaire Productions© is an entrepreneurial venture by Mr. Will Hilaire, a Haitian immigrant who shifted to the US with his family at the age of 16 in pursuit of a better life. He inculcated a passion for convenient clothing while working in the apparel retail sector for more than 15 years. Hilaire Productions presents the very first line of its convenient product - towel that allows you to store your mobile phone, glasses, keys, wallet, ID and what not in its hidden water-resistant zippered storage pocket and also a draw-string attachment to securely wrap the towel around the body. Aire Collection of Towels is the perfect accessory for a trip to the beach, spa, resort, swimming pool and beyond.