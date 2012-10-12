Hilarious off Broadway Dance Production "Stripped" Announces Upcoming Social Campaigns

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- “Stripped” producers recognize the importance of social approaches in today’s entertainment – social campaigns help forge online communities of dedicated fans and followers. This is why the producers of “Stripped” are planning a series of upcoming social events across the various social networks to provide their online following with an opportunity to interact, network and simply have fun. "Stripped" is unique among Off Broadway shows and it is a critically-acclaimed comedic production about the lives of the members of a dance troupe – a perfect way to have outings such as bachelorette party NYC events, girls night out NYC events, ladies night outs, private or group parties/events, or other fun couples’ or group games with bachelorette party themes.



Social events like the ones being planned by the producers of “Stripped” help forge online communities of dedicated followers and fans. By giving back to the show’s fans via online social competitions, the producers hope to let them know they are thoroughly appreciated and their support is always welcome.



“As the producers of “Stripped”, we are happy to provide our fans with an opportunity to network, socialize, interact and just have fun online via the social networks. We will be rolling out a number of online social events in which our followers can participate and win amazing prizes. Details are coming soon and will be made public in due course,” says producer Steve Stanulis.



For audiences in New York City, "Stripped" will be showing at Culture Club, located at 20 West 39th Street, NY 10018. Club opens at 7pm, and the show will be live from 8pm to 9pm. Tickets are on sale through Ticket Turtle. Special group discounts are available, and tickets can be bought instantly over the phone by calling (212) 235 - 7013. Please call this number for all inquiries about the show, or for group events, parties, night outs, bachelorette parties and more. Learn more at strippedtheplay.com



About "Stripped The Play"

"Stripped The Play" is a unique Off Broadway play which delves into the highly entertaining world of male exotic dancing while also thrilling audiences with breath-taking theatrics. The play is a critically-acclaimed success and adds a comedic story-telling twist to exciting male dance routines for an experience audiences simply won't forget in a hurry. "Stripped" has received positive reviews from leading critics, including reviewers from the NY Times and NY Theater. "Stripped" cast member and producer Steve Stanulis, also the host of the TV/radio show "In the Life, with Steve Stanulis", adds a unique perspective to the show as a former New York City police officer. "Stripped" is a great way to enjoy highly entertaining night-outs when in and around NYC.