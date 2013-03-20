Hilicom.com Releases Selection of Premium Space-Saving Tire Racks

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- It takes a lot of space to store a vehicle. But it takes even more space to store a vehicle and its tires. Few people realize how bulky tires can be until they remove them from their vehicle. Whether changing tires for the winter or upgrading to a new set, drivers need to store those tires in a safe and secure place.



Finding that safe and secure place can be difficult. But that’s a problem that an innovative shelving company called Hilicom seeks to solve. Hilicom recently released a selection of space-saving tire racks that can be used in offices, garages, businesses, or industrial spaces in order to free up a significant amount of space.



A Hilicom spokesperson explains what types of businesses would particularly benefit from high-quality tire racks:



“Our products can be used by any home or business owner. But they’re particularly useful for those who run repair shops, industrial garages, or tire retail shops. Our shelving units are available in a number of different customization sizes, including everything from miniature tire racks for a personal garage to industrial-grade tire racks that stretch from the floor to the ceiling.”



Customization and quality are important values for Hilicom. As the Hilicom.com website explains, tire racks are designed with a lifetime warranty and can be customized to fit the unique needs of the individual customer. Whether storing simple car tires or larger industrial-grade truck and equipment tires, Hilicom aims to efficiently store any type of tires in the space provided.



Of course, as a shelving solution company, Hilicom does more than just sell tire racks. The company also sells storage units and warehouse shelving for businesses and homes. The space between each shelf is completely adjustable, and the company aims to offer no-hassle installations on all products.



Those interested in learning more about the price of Hilicom tire racks and storage units can visit Hilicom.com/Quote-Request for more information. At that webpage, visitors can fill out a simple contact form before deciding which type of tire rack they need. After the form is submitted, a representative of Hilicom will put together a comprehensive and accurate quote.



