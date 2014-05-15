HiLine Coffe Launches Facebook Exclusive, Free Box of Nespresso Compatible Coffee Capsules

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Coffee has transformed from the burnt black liquid of diners on the highway to a premium beverage that breeds connoisseurs. Now, the amount of common knowledge about coffee is vastly expanded and in a globalizing world, the best beans from around the world can be brought together and roasted for a delectable array of flavors. It has come as a disappointment to some that after investing in a Nespresso machine to enjoy quality coffee at home, the capsules are both limited and expensive. HiLine Coffee provides a solution to both these problems, and has a limited time only Facebook promotion to introduce fans to the world of delightful coffees they offer.



The HiLine Coffee Company is small and nimble in nature, and sources its coffee beans responsibly, using small artisan manufacturers while packaging the product to be compatible with the most popular household coffee machines.



The promotion entitles everyone who likes them on Facebook to get a free box of coffee with their first order by using the promo code “FreeBox” at the checkout. The promotion is designed to entice individuals to make the first leap into a broader, richer world of coffee experiences.



A spokesperson for HiLine Coffee explained, “Our products are in fact compatible with Citiz, Essenza, Lattissima, Maestria, U, Le Cube and Pixie Nespresso Machines, meaning almost anyone interested in artisan coffee can enjoy the full experience direct from their homes. We currently have eleven different flavors of artisan coffee available and we are working to expand our range, giving people both plenty to enjoy and plenty to look forward to. Best of all, because we do not have to support a huge infrastructure, we can lower our bottom line to offer them affordably, and entertain promotions like this to help us spread the word. Right now, we want nothing more than to get as many people as possible drinking truly great coffee.”



About HiLine Coffee

HiLine Coffee was founded by Gene and Ted, and works with family owned small batch roasters to help them select the finest beans, roast them to perfection and pack them perfectly in capsules compatible with Nespresso machines. They offer rich and responsibly sourced coffee at a reasonable price. For more information please visit: https://www.hilinecoffee.com/