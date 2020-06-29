Tilbury, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2020 -- A leading passive fire protection contractor, Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited designs and installs fire walls for industrial separation. The services are provided by CSCS qualified and highly trained professionals who ensure fire integrity and insulation ratings along with other ratings, such as thermal and acoustic. During installation, Hillmoore Fire's team uses a variety of materials such as plasterboard, Promat Supalux, Knauf Shaftwall, and Promat Durasteel®.



Before the design process, customers can choose to finish for walls as per their aesthetic needs. They provide these services to commercial and residential constructions, public safety, cities and towns and municipalities. People looking to get fire walls installed in their buildings can contact the team at Hillmoore Fire Protection Ltd for more information.



Hillmoore Fire Protection Ltd is one of the most well-known fire protection companies in the UK offering reliable fire protection services. With the help of their dedicated professionals, Hillmoore Fire Protection Ltd has completed a wide range of projects across the UK. In addition to installing fire walls, the organisation also offers other solutions such as air sealing, cavity barriers, fire doors, fire rated hoardings, structural steel and more.



Talking further about their fire walls, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Fire walls are required in many situations to provide compartmentation of a building, protection to escape routes, industrial separation etc. Hillmoore is able to offer survey, design, supply and installation of fire walls using a wide variety of materials to provide fire integrity and insulation ratings along with other ratings where required such as thermal and acoustic."



About Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited

Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited is a specialist contractor working across from the initial survey through to the design, supply and installation of a wide range of passive fire protection, be it within a new build, refurbishment or upgrading project, or as part of the change of use of a property. Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited is accredited by the largest running and most recognised independent third-party certifier schemes for passive fire protection installation in the United Kingdom - FIRAS, run by Warrington Fire Research Station.



Contact Details

Unit 10 Clipper Park,

Thurrock Parkway,

Tilbury, Essex.

RM18 7HG

Tel: +44(0)1628 890122