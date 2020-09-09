Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited Installs Cavity Barriers for Preventing the Spread of Fire and Smoke

Tilbury, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- A leading fire protection contractor in the UK, Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited installs cavity barriers in buildings that are designed to prevent the spread of fire and smoke. Their cavity barriers are pieces of fire-resistant material that are used to seal cavities and prevent the spread of fires through the cavity wall. By sealing off the gaps in a cavity during a fire, their cavity barriers prevent flames and smoke from spreading via the walls. By slowing down the fire, the cavity barriers they install give people ample amount of time to evacuate and reduce the amount of damage caused to other areas of your home. The cavity barriers also provide firefighters with more time and greater chance to put out the fire. The cavities ranging in size from small such as where floor slabs meet the walls of a building to large cavities such as open loft spaces can be barricaded using the cavity barriers.



Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited is one of the most well-renowned fire protection companies in the UK offering highly reliable fire protection services. Hillmoore Fire Protection Ltd has gained a massive customer base all across the UK due to its unrivalled commitment to quality and competitive prices. In addition to cavity barriers, Hillmoore Fire Protection Ltd also offers other services including Air Sealing, Fire Doors, Fire Rated Hoardings, Fire Walls and many more. Hillmoore Fire Protection Ltd has excellent quality services that allow them to work with world renowned organisations such as Christies Auction House, Royal Berkshire Hospital, Household Cavalry Barracks, Stansted Airport, Goldman Sachs, Culham Science Centre, Universal Music, Claridges Hotel and many others.



Talking about their cavity barriers, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Cavity barriers are required to prevent the spread of fire and smoke through concealed cavities within wall, floor and ceiling constructions. This includes small cavities such as where floor slabs meet the walls of a building, and this can be achieved using materials that will allow an element of movement whilst still providing fire resistance and other benefits such as acoustic and waterproofing."



About Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited

Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited is a specialist contractor working across from the initial survey through to the design, supply and installation of a wide range of passive fire protection, be it within a new build, refurbishment or upgrading project, or as part of the change of use of a property. Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited is accredited by the largest running and most recognised independent third-party certifier schemes for passive fire protection installation in the United Kingdom - FIRAS, run by Warrington Fire Research Station.



