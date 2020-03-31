Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited Installs Fire Rated Doors Protecting Commercial Buildings from the Spread of Fire

Tilbury, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- A leading commercial fire protection systems provider, Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited installs fire rated doors that can be used to protect the commercial building from the spread of fire. The doors are used as a part of a passive fire protection system across the all public and commercial buildings in the UK By containing the fire, these fire doors provide extensive passive fire protection to occupants and contents and also provide a protected route of escape. The fire rated doors they install can delay the spread of fire without causing hindrance to the people's movement. In addition to installing fire rated doors, the company is certified to inspect, upgrade and replace both timber and steel fire door. If you're looking to have fire doors installed in your commercial establishment, you can visit Hillmoore's website.



Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited is a well-renowned passive fire protection contractor in the UK. To provide their clients with unrivalled service, the company's team of CSCS qualified professionals strive hard to complete each project with utmost commitment. In addition to installing fire rated doors, the company also provides other services including air sealing, cavity barriers, fire rated hoardings, fire walls, surveys and many more.



Talking about their services, a representative from the company stated, "Fire doors are part of a building's passive fire protection system and are an essential requirement for all public buildings and in certain domestic situations. Fire doors should be tested and certified by a third-party body and should be installed and maintained by competent and qualified personnel."



About Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited

Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited is a specialist contractor working across from the initial survey through to the design, supply and installation of a wide range of passive fire protection, be it within a new build, refurbishment or upgrading project, or as part of the change of use of a property. Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited is accredited by the largest running and most recognised independent third-party certifier schemes for passive fire protection installation in the United Kingdom - FIRAS, run by Warrington Fire Research Station.



For more information, please visit: https://www.hillmoorefire.co.uk



Contact Details



Unit 10 Clipper Park,

Thurrock Parkway,

Tilbury, Essex.

RM18 7HG

Tel: +44(0)1628 890122