Tilbury, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2020 -- A leading fire protection contractor, Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited offers air sealing and integrity testing services to prevent leakage in rooms with fire suppression systems. The services they provide also ensure the effectiveness of the fire suppression systems installed in the rooms. Aimed at providing protection against fire, the services are apt for enclosed spaces like computer rooms, plant rooms, server rooms, etc. The company carries out enclosure integrity test (aka room integrity test, fan test, or pressure test) whenever a system is installed and re-tested on an annual basis as per the British and International Standard (BS:ISO 14520).



The services are carried out by certified experts who have years of experience in testing all types and sizes of enclosures, from server rooms in offices to intensive care units in hospitals. The company uses the latest technological tools to carry out the necessary volumetric calculations and tests. These tests are carried out by clients' insurance company to revalidate the protection provided to the room. Individuals looking to get these services can contact their professionals by filling out a simple contact form present on their official website, HillmooreFire.co.uk.



A representative of Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited stated, "We utilise professional Retrotec Room Integrity Door Fan Pressure Test equipment which our engineers are all fully trained and certified to use. In each case we carry out the necessary volumetric calculations prior to the test and use calibrated door mounted test fan systems along with laptops running complaint CA2001 software to determine results immediately upon completion of test."



Hillmoore Fire Protection Ltd is one of the most recognised passive fire protection contractors in the UK. The company has a team of experienced professionals who combine their knowledge and expertise to provide their customers with high quality services at the most competitive pricing. In addition to air sealing and integrity testing services, the organisation also offers fire stopping and compartmentation, structural steel fire protection, fire doors, fire rated hoardings, surveys, fire walls, and many other services.



Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited is a specialist contractor working across from the initial survey through to the design, supply and installation of a wide range of passive fire protection, be it within a new build, refurbishment or upgrading project, or as part of the change of use of a property. Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited is accredited by the largest running and most recognised independent third-party certifier schemes for passive fire protection installation in the United Kingdom - FIRAS, run by Warrington Fire Research Station.



