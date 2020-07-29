Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited Offers Fire Rated Doors of High Class Standards

Tilbury, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2020 -- A leading passive fire protection contractor in London, Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited offers fire rated doors of top class standards to help contain fire in buildings. The doors are used as a part of a passive fire protection system across all public and commercial buildings in the UK. The fire rated doors they install can delay the spread of fire without causing hindrance to the people's movement. By containing the fire, these fire rated doors provide extensive passive fire protection to occupants and contents, while providing a protected route of escape. Some of the major benefits of installing fire rated doors include:



- Facilitates safe and quick evacuation of occupants

- Minimises damage to the property

- Contains fire, smoke and toxic gases

- Provides protection against external threats



The fire rated doors that the company provides can withstand fire for a few hours, giving emergency services enough time to put out the fire and salvage your property. In addition to installing fire rated doors, the company is certified to inspect, upgrade and replace both timber and steel fire doors. If you're looking to have fire doors installed in your commercial establishment, you can visit Hillmoore's website.



Hillmoore Fire Protection Ltd is one of the most regarded fire protection companies in the UK that has been operating in the industry for the years. Hillmoore Fire Protection has a team of dedicated professionals who combine their expertise and knowledge to assist their customers in choosing the perfect product according to their needs, budget and niche. In addition to fire rated doors, Hillmoore Fire Protection Ltd also offers air sealing, cavity barriers, fire walls, and many other products.



Talking about their fire rated doors, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Fire doors can be used to contain fire, protect the remainder of the building, its occupants and contents, and provide a protected route of escape. Fire doors should be tested and certified by a third party body, and should be installed and maintained by competent and qualified personnel. Hillmoore are certified to inspect, upgrade and replace both timber and steel fire doorsets."



About Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited

Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited is a specialist contractor working across from the initial survey through to the design, supply and installation of a wide range of passive fire protection, be it within a new build, refurbishment or upgrading project, or as part of the change of use of a property. Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited is accredited by the largest running and most recognised independent third-party certifier schemes for passive fire protection installation in the United Kingdom - FIRAS, run by Warrington Fire Research Station.



For more information, please visit: https://www.hillmoorefire.co.uk



