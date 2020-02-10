Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited Supplies and Installs Fire Walls with Highest Fire Integrity and Insulation Ratings

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- A leading passive fire protection contractor, Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited supplies and installs fire walls with the highest fire integrity and insulation ratings. The fire walls can be used to provide protection to escape routes, compartmentation of a building, and as an industrial separation. These services are provided by CSCS qualified and highly trained professionals who ensure fire integrity and insulation ratings along with other ratings required, such as thermal and acoustic. Before the design process, customers can choose the finish for walls as per their aesthetic needs.



They provide these services to commercial and residential construction, cities and towns and municipalities. Their team uses a variety of materials to build the walls such as plasterboard, Promat Supalux, Knauf Shaftwall, and Promat Durasteel®. If you're looking to have fire walls installed in your buildings, you can contact the team at Hillmoore Fire Protection Ltd for more information.



Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited is one of the most well-known fire protection companies in the UK offering reliable fire protection services. With the help of their dedicated professionals, the company has successfully completed a wide range of projects across the UK. In addition to fire walls, the organisation also offers other solutions such as air sealing, cavity barriers, fire doors, fire rated hoardings, structural steel and more.



Talking about their fire walls, a representative from the company stated, "Fire walls are required in many situations to provide compartmentation of a building, protection to escape routes, industrial separation etc. Hillmoore are able to offer survey, design, supply and installation of fire walls using a wide variety of materials to provide fire integrity and insulation ratings along with other ratings where required such as thermal and acoustic."



About Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited

Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited is a specialist contractor working across from the initial survey through to the design, supply and installation of a wide range of passive fire protection, be it within a new build, refurbishment or upgrading project, or as part of the change of use of a property. Hillmoore Fire Protection Limited is accredited by the largest running and most recognised independent third-party certifier schemes for passive fire protection installation in the United Kingdom - FIRAS, run by Warrington Fire Research Station.



For more information, please visit: https://www.hillmoorefire.co.uk



