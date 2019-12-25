Tilbury, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2019 -- Room leakage is the prime cause of failure for fire suppression systems, therefore the British and International Standard (BS:ISO14520) requires that an enclosure integrity test be carried out when a system is installed, as well as re-tested on an annual basis. A leading fire protection contractor, Hillmoore Fire Protection Ltd offers air sealing and integrity testing services to ensure the effectiveness of fire suppression systems. Aimed at providing protection against fire, their services are apt for enclosed spaces like computer rooms, plant rooms, server rooms, etc.



The company uses latest technological tools to carry out the necessary volumetric calculations and tests. The services are carried out by certified experts who have many years of experience in testing all types and sizes of enclosure, from server rooms in offices to intensive care units in hospitals. This test might also be required to be carried out by clients' insurance company to revalidate the protection provided to the room.



Hillmoore Fire Protection Ltd is one of the more recognised passive fire protection contractors in the UK. The company has a team of experienced professionals who combine their knowledge and expertise to provide their customers with high quality services at competitive pricing. In addition to air sealing services, Hillmoore Fire Protection Ltd also offers other fire solutions including fire walls, cavity barriers, fire doors, fire rated hoardings, structural steel and various others.



Talking about their air sealing and integrity testing services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "We utilise professional Retrotec Room Integrity Door Fan Pressure Test equipment which our engineers are all fully trained and certified to use. They have extensive experience in testing all types and sizes of enclosure, from server rooms in offices to intensive care units in hospitals. In each case we carry out the necessary volumetric calculations prior to the test and use calibrated door mounted test fan systems."



About Hillmoore Fire Protection Ltd

Hillmoore Fire Protection Ltd is a specialist contractor working across from the initial survey through to the design, supply and installation of a wide range of passive fire protection, be it within a new build, refurbishment or upgrading project, or as part of the change of use of a property. Hillmoore Fire Protection Ltd is accredited by the largest running and most recognised independent third-party certifier schemes for passive fire protection installation in the United Kingdom - FIRAS, run by Warrington Fire Research Station.



For more information, please visit: https://www.hillmoorefire.co.uk



Contact Details

Unit 10 Clipper Park,

Thurrock Parkway,

Tilbury, Essex.

RM18 7HG

Tel: +44(0)1628 890122