Hillmoore Fire Protection Ltd Offers Passive Fire Protection Solutions to Provide Comprehensive Fire Protection to Buildings

Tilbury, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2020 -- One of the leading passive fire protection contractors in the UK, Hillmoore Fire Protection Ltd offers passive fire protection solutions to provide comprehensive fire protection to any buildings. The solutions they provide are essential in preventing the spread of fire in a structure and keep its occupants safe. The experts at the company start by conducting fire safety surveys to examine existing fire protection measures and assets. The company installs cavity barriers which prevent the spread of fire and smoke through concealed small cavities within wall, floor and other construction elements.



The CSCS qualified specialists carry out air sealing and integrity testing services to prevent leakage from rooms with gaseous fire suppression systems. To provide compartmentation of a building and protection to escape routes, the company designs, supplies and installs fire walls using a wide variety of materials. Cost-saving and reliable, the company provides offer solutions that are tailored to every clients' needs. All the solutions are provided with the backing of 3rd Party accreditation through FIRAS (Warrington Fire Research Station).



Hillmoore Fire Protection Ltd is one of the most renowned fire protection companies in the UK for offering the reliable fire protection services. With the help of their dedicated professionals, the company has successfully completed a wide range of projects across the UK. The company has gathered a massive customer base across the UK due to their unrivalled commitment to quality. The company has a team of experienced professionals who combine their knowledge and expertise to provide their customers with high quality services at competitive pricing.



Talking about their passive fire protection solutions, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Hillmoore Fire Protection have specialist contractors for the supply, design and installation of all forms of passive fire protection. You can count on Hillmoore for reliable, quality products and services that cover all areas of fire and life safety – to save time, money, frustration and potentially, property and lives. You can rely on the protection PROTEGIS provides with centralized fire and life safety products, services and parts."



About Hillmoore Fire Protection Ltd

Hillmoore Fire Protection Ltd is a specialist contractor working across from the initial survey through to the design, supply and installation of a wide range of passive fire protection, be it within a new build, refurbishment or upgrading project, or as part of the change of use of a property. Hillmoore Fire Protection Ltd is accredited by the largest running and most recognised independent third-party certifier schemes for passive fire protection installation in the United Kingdom - FIRAS, run by Warrington Fire Research Station.



For more information, please visit: https://www.hillmoorefire.co.uk



Contact Details

Unit 10 Clipper Park,

Thurrock Parkway,

Tilbury, Essex.

RM18 7HG

Tel: +44(0)1628 890122