San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of Hillshire Brands Co (NYSE:HSH) shares, was announced concerning whether the takeover bid by Tyson Foods to acquire Hillshire Brands Co at $63.00 per share is unfair to NYSE:HSH stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of Hillshire Brands Co (NYSE:HSH) and currently hold any of those NYSE:HSH shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Hillshire Brands breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:HSH investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On June 9, 2014, The Hillshire Brands Company (NYSE: HSH) confirmed that it has received a unilateral binding offer from Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Hillshire Brands for$63.00 per share in cash.



However, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NYSE:HSH stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Hillshire Brands Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Shares of Hillshire Brands Co (NYSE:HSH) grew from $7.08 per share in March 2009 to as high as $37.52 per share in March 2014.



On June 9, 2014, NYSE:HSH shares closed at $62.06 per share.



Those who are current investors in Hillshire Brands Co (NYSE:HSH) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com