Hillview Peak Set to Be Iconic Launch in Hillview District

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Upcoming New Launch Hillview Peak is a 99-years leasehold condominium located along Hillview avenue in District 23.It is just minutes away from Hillview MRT Station estimated to complete in 2015 and future Hillier shopping mall. It comprise of a total of 512 units. Hillview Peak is close to Bukit Batok Nature Park and Bukit Batok Town Park



Kingsford Hillview Peak – nestled in a quiet enclave surrounded by Bukit Timah Hill and Bukit Timah Natural Reserve. In appreciation of nature, Kingsford Hillview Peak is envisioned to be the embodiment of tropical living in Singapore. The residential development of 512 units emphasises on the open spaces of lush greenery and foliage, interspersed with unique waterscape features. Taking advantage of the natural slope of the terrain, the terraced waterfalls and cascading landscapes stimulates appreciation of the natural environment. The building blocks are strategically positioned to enjoy maximum sense of space, openness, natural lighting and ventilation.



The residential units are designed to provide flexible modules for living, capitalizing on outstanding views of greenery for nature lovers.



Kingsford Hillview Peak new condo is in close proximity to various public services such as 2mins drive to the Rail Mall, 5 mins walk to upcoming Hillview MRT Station, 15 mins drive to renowned schools such as Raffles Girls’ School and Hwa Chong Institution. It is also only 15 mins drive to Holland Village and Dempsey Hill.



Kingsford Hillview Peak is targeted to complete in June 2016. There will be 3 blocks, 2 blocks of 11 storeys and 1 block of 26 storeys. It comes with basement car parks, tennis courts, swimming pool, clubhouse, and other facilities.



Hillview Peak residents can get to the nearby shopping mall and supermarket for retail shopping,grocery,bank and eateries within close proximity.Hillview Peak is near to NTUC Fairprice Cold Storage and Prime Supermarket. It is also close to The Rail Mall, Beauty World Shopping Center, Bukit Timah Shopping Center and West Mall.



About Kingsford Development

KINGSFORD Development, a branded enterprise known for its quality and reliability, was set up by KINGSFORD Investments in Hong Kong.



KINGSFORD Group comprises many reputable subsidiaries involved in a wide range of businesses including property development, property management, and goods and materials manufacturing. They all have KINGSFORD’s unique management, operation and development models which are internationally recognized.



In 2000, KINGSFORD moved into real estate and has successfully developed millions in square metres of prestigious commercial and residential projects in China.



KINGSFORD is a symbol of quality and a trustworthy leader. It strives to create an international brand in the property realm with superiority and credibility from a professional team with a distinctive business management philosophy.



About Official New Launch:

Official New Launch is an informative website providing reliable information and tools for interested investors to research and to know more about the new condo property and new condo launch well before visiting the actual sales gallery.



email : info@officialnewlaunch.com

Singapore

http://officialnewlaunch.com/

http://hillview-peak.officialnewlaunch.com/