Hillview Peak Set to Launch on 1 April 2013

Singapore City, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Kingsford Hill View Peak is the perfect sanctuary for nature lovers. With the accessibility, amenities, serenity, and luxury it offers Hillview Peak is surely a whole package. Beautifully nestled in the quiet Hillview Avenue, which is known for the relaxing tranquility of its surrounding greeneries, Hillview Peak's new condo launch is a breath of fresh air where nature and modernity finally rhyme in harmony.



Peacefully surrounded by nature reserves, the 3 tower luxurious Hillview Peak is a place called home for nature lovers and those who crave for a daily getaway. Despite the serene environment it promises, it is also surprisingly complemented with easy accessibility and complete amenities. Major expressways are in serve, not forgetting to count the close MRT stations, especially the anticipated forthcoming Hillview MRT station which is only a few minutes away. Grabbing some food and daily needs at The HillV2 is possible within a walking distance, and others like The Rail Mall, Junction 10 and West Mall is as simple as a short drive. Everything is pleasantly and conveniently in reach.



Thoughtfully developed by Kingsford Development Pte Ltd, Hillview Peak is brought forth as a modern appreciation of nature. Combining the calm beauty of nature and the captivating taste of city living, Hillview Peak is undoubtedly a perfect home for those who appreciate the harmony of both.



Hillview Peak is a homey haven for those who fall for the beauty and tranquility of nature. It is situated in the peaceful Hillview Avenue and surrounded by some breath-taking nature parks like Bukit Timah Hill, Bukit Timah Natural Reserve, Little Guilin, and Dairy Farm Nature Park.



Serving as a perfect escape after a long day of work or simply as a weekend getaway, a wide range of condominium facilities like indoor gym, swimming pool, children’s playground, reading room, club house, garden pavilions, etc. are provided to spoil the residents. Hillview Peak is also designed and positioned in such a way that captures the beauty of the greenery view to the maximum level, all for the residents to enjoy.



Major expressways like BKE, KJE, and PIE are easily and practically available for the residents of Hillview Peak. The residents are also served by the Bukit Batok MRT, and most excitingly, Hillview Peak is only 5-7 minutes walk away from the awaited upcoming Cashew / Hillview MRT station on Downtown Line 2 (Ready in 2015).



The residents of Hillview Park are served with many choices of dining and shopping experience, especially when the development is located beside the upcoming new retail and lifestyle mall, hillV2 (includes full-serviced retailer The Marketplace by Cold Storage). The Rail Mall is also only a stone’s throw away, taking only 4 minutes drive or 10 minutes walk, and the others like Junction10, Bukit Panjang Plaza, Beauty World, Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, and King Albert Park can be easily reached by cars.



Reputable schools are around Hillview Peak and easy to reach. Among them are Assumption English School, CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace, Bukit Panjang Primary, Lianhua Primary, St. Anthorny’s Primary, Dazhong Primary, Zhenghua Primary, Assumption English School, Fajar Secondary, Swiss Cottage Secondary, and Hillgrove Secondary. In the future, it will also be connected to some more reputable schools in Bukit Timah via the new Cashew / Hillview MRT.



A unique concept that combines a beautiful nature, friendly accessibility, and complete facilities makes Hillview Peak highly promising either for an own stay or investment. Especially the site is located beside the upcoming new mall, HillV2 and do not forget that the upcoming nearby Downtown Line 2 for Cashew / Hillview MRT which will soon finish in 2015 shall also add to the value!



