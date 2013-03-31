Hillviewpeak.Sg Presents Hillview Peak Condominium - Singapore's Most Anticipated Property Launch

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2013 -- Hillview Peak Condo is nestled in the quiet enclave of Hillview Ave. Hillview Peak is the most anticipated new hillview launch of 2013!



Location



The location of Hillview Peak is superb, as it is near the upcoming Hillview MRT Station. Transport to major city centers will be convenient as it is a direct train ride. There will also be a underground tunnel linking Hillview Peak to Hillview MRT, so the walking distance is greatly reduced.



Hillview Peak is also near to shopping mall HillV2, which is just next door at The Hillier. Banking, dining, and retail needs can be easily met not only at HillV2 mall, but also at nearby shopping malls such as Bukit Panjang Plaza, West Mall, Junction 10, and Lot 1 Shopping Mall.



There are also top schools within easy reach, such as Assumption English School, Hwa Chong Institution, National Junior College and Raffles Girls' School. It is perfect for families with school-going children. No more waking up early just to drive them to school. The schools are just a couple of train stations away!



Site Facilities and Unit Distribution



Hillview Peak boasts of full condominium facilities, such as 50m lap pool, a sky gym, tennis courts, and a myriad of garden and landscaping. The development architectural concept is based on an appreciation of nature, and there are many different themed pavilions, gardens and lush landscaping.



Children will enjoy playing at the poolside, while couples and families will relish relaxing by the clubhouse and the garden. With comprehensive facilities, this condominium is perfect for family living.



There is 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 3 bedroom, and 4 bedroom at Hillview Peak. The layouts are squarish and regular, which makes renovation easy and furniture is easy to place.



The main attraction of Hillview Peak is that the units have a high ceiling of 3.6m. In comparison with other properties where the ceiling height is only 2.8m, a 3.6m high ceiling provides superior light and air ventilation. The high ceiling also provides a sense of spaciousness and freedom. With the extra height, unleash your creativity to build a loft and maximise your space!



