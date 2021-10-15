Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Investor Notice: Investigation Concerning Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2021 -- Certain directors of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Hilton Grand Vacations directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Orlando, FL based Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $1.83 billion in 2019 to $894 million in 2029, and that its Net Income of $216 million in 2019 turned to a Net Loss of $201 million in 2020.



Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) declined from $48.16 per share on May 25, 2021, to $36.95 per share on August 20, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.