Healing and Enlightenment Workshop with Yogiraj SatGurunath Siddhanath

Manhattan, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- All are invited to attend this free program at 5:30 p.m. Saturday July 21st at the Sanctuary of the Church of St. Paul and St. Andrew, 263 West 86th Street, Manhattan 10024, New York.



Gurunath’s presence can be likened to a cool stream of Himalayan waters that come to the parched throats of sincere seekers, quenching their spiritual thirst. This healing and enlightenment workshop with Gurunath will bring all attendees an experience of inner peace, which will radiate from them to the world.



Such gatherings are a rare opportunity to meet an authentic Himalayan Yoga Master. Attendants can expect to experience the fifth dimension as Gurunath leads them on a journey of blissful tranquility and crystal clarity. This will also deliver an experience of no-mind awareness to sincere seekers, as Gurunath shares his enlightened state of peaceful bliss-consciousness to all attendees.



Gurunath, as a beacon of light and hope, gives the clarion call to the people of New York to come to the realization that the end of 2012 could lead to a holocaust-like situation if not averted by a paradigm shift in their consciousness.



This shift, he feels will happen through the osmosis of the sun’s energy by the practice of Kriya and Surya (solar) Yoga. As we respond to the osmosis of this divine yoga, this crisis shall be averted - commensurate with the degree of one’s concentration and receptivity to this soul-liberating science.



Over the past 40 years he has healed and transformed millions of people around the world with his message of EARTH PEACE THROUGH SELF PEACE.



As Gurunath says, “Humanity our uniting religion, breath our uniting prayer, Consciousness our uniting God”.



For more information about Gurunath and his teachings, please visit the official website:

http://www.siddhanath.org and his YouTube channel http://www.youtube.com/user/HamsaYogi



5:30 p.m. Saturday July 21st

The Sanctuary at the Church of St. Paul and St. Andrew,

263 West 86th St. Manhattan, 10024 New York