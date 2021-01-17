Himanshu Swaraj Launches New Set of Free SEO Tools

Noida, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2021 -- Noida-Based SEO Expert Offers Free SEO Tools



After over a decade in the Search Engine Marketing industry, veteran SEO expert Himanshu Swaraj has announced a set of Free SEO Tools to anyone interested in improving their website SEO and search engine presence.



Swaraj's SEO Tools contain many essential apps, including Backlink Maker, Google Bot (Search Engine) Spider SEO Simulator, Website Broken Links Finder, Website Load Time Checker, Google Cache Checker along with other free SEO resources.



The SEO Tools includes over 10+ web apps indicating your current website status and issues.



Why has Swaraj decided to release a set of SEO Tools in particular?



The veteran revealed his decision, saying: "Search Engine Optimization (SEO) has been a major part of Digital Marketing for many years now. Utilizing these SEO Tools will help businesses improve their search engine presence faster and efficiently".



But despite this, he has seen that there is still some hesitation in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), especially in this pandemic period. Without a next-level SEO strategy, Swaraj warns, the other aspects of your Digital Marketing strategy will be challenging to succeed."



Swaraj is excited about helping others learn from this set of SEO Tools built for both webmasters and website owners. In particular, Swaraj wants to dismiss any myths about SEO (Search Engine Optimization) automation. He says, "It's 2021. You've got to embrace new techniques; you don't have to go manual route every time. SEO Tools will make our lives more comfortable ". In the SEO Tools, Swaraj covers Backlink Maker, Google Bot (Search Engine) Spider SEO Simulator, Website Broken Links Finder and Website Load Time Checker to take your SEO tasks to the next level.



Swaraj also offers SEO Consultancy for those who are interested in more in-depth SEO learning. Swaraj specializes in SEO management for both Google & Bing engines. He also advances in Google Ads, Microsoft Bing Ads, Amazon Advertising, Social Media Marketing, link building outreach, and more.



About Himanshu Swaraj

Himanshu Swaraj is a Google Ads Qualified individual and SEO Expert in Delhi (India), who has been working in Digital Marketing for over 12 years now. Swaraj works independently to provide customized Search Engine Marketing solutions for his clients, with whom he works very closely. Swaraj is also a sought-after speaker on Digital Marketing and has spoken at many conferences. You can listen to his podcast, Himanshu Swaraj's Digital Marketing Podcast, on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and others.



