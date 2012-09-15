Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd.: Packaging Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report New report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2012 -- Synopsis: Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd.: Packaging Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, business description, SWOT analysis, Key Employees, key facts, mergers and acquisitions, information on products and services, key Employee biographies, details of locations and subsidiaries, plus information on key news events affecting the company.



Summary

Canadean's "Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd.: Packaging Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd."



Canadean's "Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd.: Packaging Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Canadean strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, prospects, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors’ businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd. (Hindusthan National) is a container glass manufacturer based in India. Its container glass packaging products find application in pharmaceuticals, liquor, beverages, cosmetics and processed food industry. Hindusthan National manufactures container glass products ranging from 5 ml to 3,200 ml across multi-colored bottle. It operates six manufacturing facilities at Bahadurgarh, Neemrana, Nasik, Rishikesh, Rishra and Puducherry in India. The company principally operates through subsidiaries including AMCL Machinery Limited, Glass Equipment (India) Limited, HNG Float Glass Limited, Quality Minerals Limited, and Somany Foam Limited. The company markets its products in more than 30 countries. Hindusthan National is headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, India.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/89049/hindusthan-national-glass-and-industries-ltd-packaging-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html