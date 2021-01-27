Hinki House Restaurant Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Brussels, Belgium -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- Hinki House is an emerging fast food restaurant with delicious food, and a warm friendly atmosphere that welcomes locals and tourists from around the world. The fast food restaurant will be positioned as an international franchise so that the people from around the world can enjoy its food and theme. The startup basically provides the answer to an increasing demand for snack-type fast food, and its creators are currently raising funds and support for this project on Kickstarter in a recently launched crowdfunding campaign.



"Starting from Brussels, Belgium with an aim to spread its wings worldwide, Hinki house will provide a combination of excellent food at value pricing, with fun packaging and atmosphere." Said Jelena, the Founder of Hinki House, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. According to Jelena, a specially made Cheese is the main ingredient of all the products of this restaurant, and it aims at reshaping the future of culinary landscape not only in Europe but also worldwide.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/hinkihouse/hinki-house-fast-food-restaurant and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of EUR 290,000, and the restaurant management is offering a wide range of exciting rewards to the backers of this campaign from all around the world with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Hinki House

Hinki House is an inspiring new restaurant based in Europe and aimed at spreading its theme and outlets around the world. The restaurant aims at promoting the idea of snack-based fast food meals that are delicious and come in handy. The project is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter, where people can find out more about it.



Contact:

Contact Person: Jelena Obradovic

Company: Hinki House

City: Brussels

Country: Belgium

Phone: +32499507522

Email: info@hinki.house

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hinkihouse/hinki-house-fast-food-restaurant