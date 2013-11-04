Hip and Joint Supplements for Dogs Are an Excellent Dog Arthritis Treatment Option

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Dog arthritis is common, affecting one in five adult dogs in the United States alone. Characterized by inflammation of the joints, the condition can be treated by hip and joint supplements for dogs, one of which is Choice Nutrition Supplements Advanced Hip & Joint Formula.



As dogs age, their risk of developing dog arthritis grows higher. Their high activity can take a toll on their joints and connective tissues over time. Dog arthritis can prove to be debilitating as it causes them intense pain. Signs of arthritis in dogs include limping, getting tired easily, sleeping a lot, and becoming less active.



There are various treatments for dog arthritis however, and these include hip and joint supplements. One advantage of using these supplements, such as Advanced Hip & Joint Formula , is that they contain natural compounds that prevent and repair damaged and worn out tissues, including chondroitin sulfate and glucosamine. Chondroitin sulfate not only provides dog arthritis pain relief but also prevents the development of the disease. Moreover, glucosamine plays a role in the production of joint lubricants and possesses shock absorption properties.



To sum up, hip and joint supplements for dogs are an excellent option for both treating and preventing dog arthritis as they contain natural compounds that promote healthy hips, joints, and connective tissues.



“My dog loves this product; he thinks it’s a treat! I have tried other products similar to this but he would not eat them. I would have to hide them in other foods. He loves this one! I can just give them right to him. Unfortunately, he was not blessed in the joint department. He has already had 2 knee replacements, so he really needs this supplement. It’s wonderful to have finally found one he will take without all the hassle!” – SPaul, Advanced Hip & Joint Formula customer



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com