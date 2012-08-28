Hip Hop Artist Gaknew Roxwel Launches $20,000 Fundraiser for Therapeutic Multimedia Project

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- Hip Hop artist GaKnew Roxwel is on a mission to raise $20,000 by September 20th 2012, directing all proceeds towards promoting the “Sound of Silence”, an ambitious project about overcoming dysfunction and societal influences. Divided into 3 parts, a CD, book, and theatrical performance, the story follows a cast of young characters as they learn how to triumph over trauma and tragedy. Aimed at audiences of all ages, The Sound of Silence illustrates how external influences shape behavior and affect relationships. Gaknew’s $20,000 goal will help to manufacture the project and bring the play to various cities across the nation.



GaKnew Roxwel, the creative force behind the project, has been hard at work for the past 2 years. A social work investigator by day, his work ranges from doing graffiti art for the Billboard Awards and showcasing his poetry on Def Poetry Jam to doing voice over for Disney Channel’s top rated movie, “Let It Shine” and touring nationally as a recording artist. But his work in the foster care system is what inspired GaKnew to produce his greatest work yet, The Sound of Silence. Recognizing that much of the abuse and dysfunction foster children experience is based on unconsciously learned behavior, GaKnew decided to use Hip Hop as a healing medium. “We’re constantly being influenced and we're constantly influencing others,” says GaKnew. “My goal is to help people become more thoughtful of the way they interact with each other.”



GaKnew called on many of his Hip Hop colleagues to contribute to the project. Featured guests include Styliztik Jones, Terrace Martin, and the Pharcyde’s Slim Kid Tre among many other underground heavyweights.



GaKnew is confident that The Sound of Silence will change lives and impact the nation one show at a time. “Together”, he says, “We all make a difference.”



For more information or to donate to The Sound of Silence fundraising campaign, visit http://www.indiegogo.com/GaKnew?c=home. Visit GaKnew Roxwell at http://www.GaKnew.com.



