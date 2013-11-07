Hip-Hop Artist Jafeezie Releases Brand New Song "Tomorrow"

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Dallas, Texas hip-hop/rap artist JAFEEZIE (pronounced jay fee zee) is back at it with another track that is sure to be a defining track of this up-and-coming artists music career.



With his newest release “TOMORROW” due out October 25th JaFeezie takes another step in showing the progression of what he's capable of. JaFeezie's last track “What's Good” which was released in the summer of 2013 and featured his music video notably racked up 150K plays on YouTube in just five months. “Tomorrow” is sure to follow in the same path and is expected to gain smash hit success having all the right elements in what is to make a hit track.



Tomorrow is a song that relates to everyone of us through the common message of “love” and what it means to a relationship. The track takes the listener into a deeper level of JaFeezie's mind and soul. His lyrics can truly touch someone and be the soundtrack to their day. With a superior level of production on the track, you can really tell that their was some serious work put in at the studio. Notably as well is the chorus hooks on the track, the bottom line is JaFeezie's new track Tomorrow is packaged and ready for the radio right now.



You can Preview "Tomorrow" on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/user/JAFEEZIE/videos and pick up the new song “Tomorrow” on iTunes at https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/jafeezie/id250827741 . For press requests, booking, and interviews please contact JaFeezie's management at 469-434-0065.



For Additional Information Visit the Website at: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/jafeezie/id250827741



Media Contact

Address : New York City, New York

Phone : 469-434-0065

Website : https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/jafeezie/id250827741