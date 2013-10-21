Hip Hop Artist King Krucial Join Fabrizio Music Talent Agency

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Keith Lamont Gibson Jr AKA "King Krucial" (born Sept 23, 1988) is an American Hip Hop artist and producer signed to the Fabrizio™ Music Talent Agency.



Born in Cleveland, Ohio, he taught himself to rap and produce of beats on FL Studio in his early teen years. He was inspired by his older brother, Tyre Lee and his uncle, Charles Harris who rapped locally.



King Krucial released his first mixtape titled "Fuck Wit Me" hosted by Dj-EV and Dj Candy Mack; under UCan Management in 2012. The mixtape features Machine gun Kelly's artist, Ray Jr and more popular local artists.



In 2013, Krucial worked with SONY/IODA and released his single "Salute Me When You See Me" in February of the same year, in October 20 King Krucial join the Fabrizio™ Talent Agency and prepare his new material "Swag on Top of Swag" in collaboration with Shawty Boy a SODMG Recording artist.



Fabrizio™ Talent Agency Artist new projects

Floostorm Distribution deal



FloStorm on October 8, 2013 sing a distribution deal with Doing Good Music Entertainment (DGM Entertainment) for the single Gremlins, what is actually available in Reverbnation, Mix Cloud, SoundCloud and iTunes, you can check Germlins at Hot New Hip Hop Magazine.



Yung Swagg



Born in Washington DC, has been rap pin since the early age of 7 years old, His most popular song "Get it in" blew up in the year of 2007 & gained the attention of many companies in the industry, Since then he has toured and is realising a new mixtape with the support of Fabrizio™ Talent Agency, his new mixtape is called "What! Part 1" and is planned to be release next month in iTunes, Spotify, Rdio and all the media outlets. Check out Yung Swagg Youtube Channel



Ke'Ontae Otis aka Kayy.Ohh



SOON to be releasing a Project for the Streets December 19th,2013 , named " Band Up Or STFU " . This Project is based on a True Story within the Street Code , Kayy.Ohh has recently started His on Company / Label " Ballin Forever Music Group " and has Partnered & Signed with different Artist. For Booking @Fabrizio Up on Twitter.



This Project is gonna be something the Streets don't want to Miss out on, Good Music and Good Vybes for Everybody. It will be Available on iTunes , Dattpiff , HotNewHipHop & More.



About Fabrizio

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