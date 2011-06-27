Hip-Hop Artists, Fans Flock To Get Right Music

Englewood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2011 -- Get Right Music, the premier web destination for hip-hop mixtapes, is unveiling a collection of new features to easily deliver the latest selection of music.



Listeners can get the best mixtapes online streamed straight to their iPhone or iPad as soon as tracks are released. The new streaming feature provides access to the latest mixtapes and hip-hop news from anywhere. The revamped features also allow artists to upload mixtapes and music videos straight to the site.



“GetRightMusic.com is the best place online to download mixtapes, get the latest info on hip-hop artists, beef and upcoming releases,” said Get Right Music founder Jesse Janson. “We keep fans up-to-date on the hottest mixtapes, music videos and singles while still offering independent artists a way to get their music heard.”



Janson recently added The Wall, a page displaying the top 100 mixtapes updated in real time. The entire website has also undergone a sleek, user-friendly redesign.



“With our easy interface, MCs and DJs can upload their own mixtape to share with a global audience,” Janson said. “GetRightMusic.com is the only place where indie artists can rank amongst mixtapes with major label names.”



The easy-to-use website is gaining a lot of attention from artists, hip-hop fans and the industry, thanks to Janson’s innovative approach to online music distribution. Get Right Music was named as one of the top 100 hip-hop sites by industry-leading XXL Magazine. The blog was named one of the 50 best by Vibe Magazine.



Hip-hop fans will flock to the blog as much as the music. It features the latest on releases, beef and inside industry news that won’t be found anywhere else. The blog is also where Get Right Music releases exclusive leaked tracks.



“Whether you’re a casual listener or a deep-routed hip-hop fan, you’ll be able to listen and download mixtapes and get exactly what you are looking for in an online hip-hop site, “ Janson said. “Quality mixtapes are available from artists like Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Don Cannon and many more.”



Get Right Music also features countless hip-hop videos from independent artists and major label vets alike. Viewers will be some of the first to see videos coming up form the underground as well as the top rated videos of the day.



Things keep getting better for the site. The soon-to-launch shop will include unique and sought after merchandise. Hip-hop fans and collectors will have access to countless rare hip-hop industry products.



To learn more about Get Right Music and its features visit: http://www.getrightmusic.com/