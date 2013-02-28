Hip-Hop Super Producer Joey Cutless, Creates New Beats Destination for Independent Artists

Warner Robins, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Joey Cutless’ skill for producing anthems & themes is undeniable. His signature sample riffs, create a dynamic sound which clubs and the music masses obsess over. Producing the industries most influential beats and collaborating with Emmy nominated programs such as; "The Oprah Winfrey Show", MTV's "Pimp My Ride", MTV Cribs, Steven Segal's "Lawman", MTV: "All Eyes on: Tom Cruise", and thousands more. In 2010 Joey Cutless adopted an unorthodox strategy to build an online empire that is by far one of the top production catalogs online, as well as creating a critically acclaimed blog aimed at guiding young artists via the internet, this gave Joey Cutless the unique approach and focus to create new partnerships and form new alliances, which have taken the online hip-hop industry by storm. By setting up a complete catalog that is easily accessible to independent artist,Joey Cutless has connected with the underground beyond anyone's expectations and is more popular than ever. http://www.joeysoundclick.com is the new soundclick beats location.



From providing the sonic landscapes to virtually every MTV reality show that matters, to Producing 1 Billboard independent/hip- hop charting EP “Get em Got em” for Sho Nuff recording artist Willie Joe, Joey Cutless is definitely on the rise to being the next goliath in Hip-hop Production. With over 4,000 credits in film and television, countless MTV production credits, over 7 million certified song plays on soundclick instrumentals charts and his instrumentals being streamed on over 5000 online stations, Joey Cutless has obviously created a formula that’s in demand.



Utilizing orchestral instrumentation, creative synthesis and precise sample manipulation to create “crunk”, bass heavy masterpieces is Joey’s signature sound. “I mostly tweak all my own sounds from scratch, my drums are MY DRUMS! Feel me?” says Joey sitting in front of his pro-tools rig at his home studio in Macon, Ga while auditioning the “Get em got em” Remix featuring CTE/def jam recording artist Blood Raw, Grand Hustle/Atlantic artist Da Great Yola, and M.I.M’s, of capital records. “I love it when my beats are used and an artist really shines on on my track, it’s a good feeling!”



Joey has lots of projects ahead including more work on “The Oprah Winfrey Show”, MTV’s “Cribs”, “Super sweet 16”, “All eyez on”, “True life”, and numerous other television projects while taking a stab at landing the next hit for a major label/artist…... for now listeners can download many of his soundclick beats free or buy any 6 beat licenses instantly for $19.99 for commercial usage and album sales.



