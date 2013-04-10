Hip-Hop Super Producer Joey Cutless, Does Interview with iStandard.com

Warner Robins, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Joey Cutless’ work ethic and success in music placement and branding is legendary amongst those in his field. Producing the industry’s most influential beats and providing backdrops on Emmy nominated programs such as; "The Oprah Winfrey Show", MTV's "Pimp My Ride", MTV Cribs, Steven Segal's "Lawman", MTV: "All Eyes on: Tom Cruise", and thousands more. Recently Joey Cutless sat down with the industry leaders in hip-hop production marketing for an in-depth interview. From intellectual property concepts, placement stategies and more there is plenty of information for aspiring producers to take notes:



From providing the sonic landscapes to virtually every MTV reality show that matters, to Producing 1 Billboard independent/hip-hop charting EP “Get em Got em” for Sho Nuff recording artist Willie Joe, Joey Cutless is definitely on the rise to being the next goliath in Hip-hop Production. With over 4,000 credits in film and television, countless MTV production credits, over 7 million certified song plays online charts and his instrumentals being streamed on thousands of online stations, Joey Cutless has obviously created a formula that’s in demand.



Joey Cutless spoke on the need in this modern industry to diversify as a producer:



“It’s crucial. As the industry shrinks, there are going to be less paid opportunities out there as far as the recording industry. There are only a handful of artists immune to slumping record sales and there are only so many artists who have the budget flexibility to pay upfront for beats. Strictly splitting royalties on the back end can be hit or miss. You must have other avenues of income so that you don’t have to make desperate business decisions that you’ll regret later.”



Joey has lots of projects ahead including more placements on “True Life”, “Man vs Food” MTV’s “Cribs”, “Super sweet 16”, “All eyes on”, “True life”, and numerous other television projects while taking a stab at landing the next hit for a major label/artist…... for now artists can download many of his free beats or buy 6 beat licenses instantly for $19.99 for commercial usage and album sales.



