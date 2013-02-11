Vee Boi Baby Snatching Up Awards and Chart Positions

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- With the glut of Hip Hop artists hitting the market these days it is getting harder and harder to stand out from the crowd, however one fresh face making a name for himself and walking away with the awards and chart positions proving his mark on the market is Vee Boi Baby.



“I consider myself to be original in the sense of trying to stay outside the box,” says the artist, “creating songs that people can relate to, some will and some will not, but I also love to dance and I think that mixed with being an MC brings a different flavor so I consider myself to be my own surprise because I never know what crazy innovative idea I will think of next that will hopefully continue to change hip-hop.”



And one way the exciting, outside the box thinker is driving his music is with dance moves that haven't been seen since the days of MC Hammer. Dance moves aren't all that drive the music. His grooves and mixes are smooth and the rhyming is spot on and will have listeners questioning whether they were really listening to Hip Hop.



The good-looking, young Nu Galaxy Artist in August 2012 took the stage in Charlotte, NC, where the rising YouTube star performed from his online hits the anthem "Really on" and "Superwoman".



Vee Boi Baby started the awards circuit having been nominated "Best New Artist" 2011 by the Queen City Music Awards. In 2012, he was nominated "Best New Artist" 2012 by the Carolina Music Awards, nominated as "Hip-Hop Artist of the year" in the 2012 Charlotte Music Awards, and was recently interviewed with an exclusive artist interview by "Ryze Up Magazine", which was published in the 2012 November Issue.



Vee Boi's album "Unheard of",an independently produced album has captured the “#1 Album For Sale Award” by label Nu Galaxy Music.



For more information, visit http://nugalaxymusic.com/#!news/cb30.



http://itunes.apple.com/au/album/unheard-of/id557305675