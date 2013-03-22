Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Csengeri Law can provide advice and support to anyone suffering from a hip implant recall or revision. There are numerous legal battles going on around the country regarding hip implant recalls, and Csengeri Law maintains extensive coverage and records regarding each of them. Recently, the Johnson and Johnson subsidiary DePuy was ordered to pay over eight million dollars in damages in the first lawsuit regarding the faulty ASR hip replacement. Stryker Orthopaedics is currently waiting for trial regarding their recalled ABG II and Rejuvenate modular hip systems. Both the verdict in the recent DePuy hip implant recall case, further cases against DePuy and the upcoming Stryker lawsuits represent a changing field of legal options and alternatives for hip implant recall sufferers.



Csengeri Law is heavily invested in providing the best counsel for hip implant recall patients, both in and out of the courtroom. The California based legal firm is headed up by firm founder Steve Csengeri, who takes a personal interest in hip implant recall law. Steve Csengeri filed the first successfully settled claim against Zimmer for his own defective Zimmer Durom Cup. From there, Csengeri Law has been devoted to helping patients with defective or recalled hip implants and other metal-on-metal joint implants. Csengeri Law offers free consultations to patients with defective and recalled implants, and works tirelessly to ensure their clients receive everything they are entitled to in a courtroom setting. Csengeri Law maintains up to the date records of nationwide hip implant recall laws to provide the best possible legal advice.



More information on Csengeri Law and current hip implant recall lawsuits is available here.



