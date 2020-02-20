"Hip Nips," the First Fashion-Based Breast Petals, Now on Kickstarter!

Warwick, RI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- Made from medical-grade silicone, Hip Nips are fun fashion-based fabric coverings that come in four vibrant color designs. Manufactured in six main styles, with more to come, women across the world can now add personality and style to their undergarments with an experience that is both comfortable and fun. Easy to use, Hip Nips have a tacky silicone-based adhesive that makes them reusable, and each set comes with a convenient storage tray that keeps your Hip Nips ready for regular use or exclusive, special occasions.



Empowering women with a newfound way to express their unique style and personality, Hip Nips are predicted to become a popular fashion-based accessory. With designs that include red hearts, rainbow stripes, American flags, and skulls, there is a fitting design for everyone's personal taste and style. Versatile and comfortable, Hip Nips can be worn on their own or underneath clothing, which makes them the perfect accessory for any women's wardrobe.



Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support Hip Nips, including costs related to production and shipping. The first styles are expected to ship worldwide to supporters in early June 2020.



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hipnips/hip-nips



Supporters around the world can support Hip Nips by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $12 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including exclusive Hip Nip sets. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Hip Nips

Hip Nips, fashion-based breast petals that bring personality and style to female undergarments, are the creative work of Alien-Angel, a mother, inventor, artist, and creator from Warwick, Rhode Island.



Contact Person: Linda Wilk

Company: Alien Angel

City: Warwick

State: Rhode Island

Country: United States

Phone: 4018685686

Email: wilkstudio@yahoo.com

