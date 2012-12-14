Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- On July 20, Stryker Orthopaedics announced the recall of the Stryker Rejuvenate hip replacement system and the ABG II modular neck hip stem. Before the recall, it is estimated that 20,000 of these Stryker units were sold in the United States alone. Over 60 adverse reactions were reported to the FDA in the wake of the Stryker implantations. One major cause for concern is that both systems were intended to provide an alternative to metal-on-metal replacements that can abrade or cause corrosion, metallosis and numerous other health risks to implanted patients. The Rejuvenate hip replacement was specifically marketed as an implant for younger patients who would need a greater range of motion. Both systems do contain metal in components which touch and can abrade or corrode. Numerous patients have required removal or revision surgery shortly after implantation.



Implant failures continue to rise, and lawsuits are beginning to be filed nationwide against Stryker Orthopaedics. Both hip replacement systems were approved without clinical trials due to similarity to other previously FDA approved hip implants. Stryker officially cites potential risks, including “the potential for fretting and/or corrosion at or about the modular-neck junction, which may result in adverse local tissue reactions manifesting with pain and/or swelling.” Csengeri Law maintains intensive documentation regarding the rights and legal options available to patients suffering because of a defective Stryker hip replacement or a revision surgery due to the recall. Csengeri Law has extensive experience in law surrounding defective hip replacement implants. This is primarily due to founder Steve Csengeri and his own experiences with a defective Zimmer hip implant. Experiences which lead to him filing the first successfully settled claim with Zimmer.



