Hip Replacement Implants Market - Global Industry Research Report, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Hip Replacement Implants Market”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.Hip replacement is a medical procedure in which the joint of the hip is surgically replaced by an implant that include devices used to restore mobility and offer relieve from pain that are usually associated with hip diseases, arthritis and hip injuries.



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The design features of each hip replacement implants that include dimensions, size and material makes each implants unique and distinctive. Additionally, hip replacement implants will have different outcomes and distinct set of risks and benefits in various patients. Factors such as patient’s weight, sex, age, activity level, the chosen type of implant, disease diagnosis and the conditions of surgery influence the longevity of the implant. Some of the currently FDA approved types of hip replacement implants that are usually used in hip surgeries are as follows:



Metal-on-metal, hip replacement implant that consists of a metal ball that goes into the metal socket and a metal stem that is inserted into the thigh bone

Metal-on-Polyethylene, the most commonly used hip replacement implant that consist of a socket made of plastic (Polyethylene) and the ball and stem are made of metal

Ceramic-on-metal, hip replacement implant that consists of a ball made of ceramic and a metal socket

Ceramic-on-Polyethylene, used in younger patients due to its reduced joint wear and better lubrication, this type of implant consists of a socket made of Polyethylene and a metal ball

Ceramic-on-Ceramic, consists of ceramic ball and a socket that has ceramic lining



Suffering with the most common form of arthritis in the U.S. and other countries – osteoarthritis, almost half million Americans underwent hip replacement surgeries in 2011. According to the WHO, osteoarthritis will be the fourth leading cause of global burden of non-fatal disease by 2020. Hence, continuous increase in the incidence rate of osteoarthritis, hip injuries, rheumatoid arthritis, aging and obese population are some of the factors that can drive the global hip replacement implants market. However, adverse effects associated with hip replacement implants such as osteolysis, chronic pain, vein thrombosis, metal toxicity and nerve palsy are some of the factors that can hinder the growth of the global hip replacement implants market.



From the geographical perspective, North America leads the global hip replacement implants market and is followed by Europe, due to factors such as existence of large arthritic patient pool and favorable reimbursement policies. On the other hand, due to increase cases of hip injuries and diseases Asia-Pacific is likely to be the growing market for hip replacement implants.



Biomet, Inc., DePuy, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., Stryker Corporation and Zimmer Holdings, Inc. are some of the major companies contributing to the development and marketing of hip replacement implants.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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