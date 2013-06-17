"HIPAA Deskbook" Released to Aid Healthcare Providers Meet September Deadline for HIPAA

Rockford, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- The Medlaw.com website has announced release of a new regulatory compliance tool titled "HIPAA Deskbook - Privacy and Security Regulations and Audit Standards" on Amazon.com. The 170-page non-fiction book, compiled and edited by A.C. Frew, offers a complete reference to the full text of the latest version of HIPAA/HITECH regulations updated with the 2013 Omnibus Regulation provisions that will begin enforcement in September 2013.



“With privacy breaches hitting the headlines almost daily and regulatory agencies levying gigantic fines, healthcare providers cannot afford the risk of non-compliance on even the most minor elements of the regulations,” according to Frew. “Businesses that serve healthcare clients are also at risk under the new regulations.”



One of the key features of the book is that in addition to the regulations themselves, it contains the full text of the Office of Civil Rights HIPAA Audit Protocol. Following each section of the regulations, applicable audit protocol standards appear, giving the actual compliance criteria that OCR will be applying in random audits, complaint based investigations, and breach notification investigations. The OCR sample document request list for complaint and breach investigations is also included. With the emphasis on Business Associates compliance in the new regulations, the book also includes the OCR sample template for Business Associate Agreements to comply with the new regulatory language.



“One of the largest challenges in working with HIPAA compliance is finding what you are looking for in the regulations,” Frew said, “ so, I provided an index of hundreds of common issues and terms to speed user access.”



