Hiphop Artist Absoloot Releases New Single

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Rapper/songwriter Ramon Robinson better known by his artist name Absoloot is a performer who is bringing a new level of reality to the urban music market with his newest release “Banksters” featuring Kham. Absoloot is an artist who really connects with the masses in that his music does not cater to the small 1% of the wealthiest. His music reaches out to show the indifferences that most of us face in our daily lives and he does it with a level of poetic intelligence that is hard to find in most modern day artists.



This track is following Absoloot’s international attention grabbing hit single 99% which has helped to establish him as one of ReverbNation’s top hip-hop/rap genre artists, including a normal spot at #1 on the Florida ReverbNation charts. Visit his ReverbNation page at www.reverbnation.com/absoloot to see for yourself why Absoloot remains amongst the top in the game. His multi-talented sound reaches deep to the fans of everyone from Jay-Z to NAS to Bone Thugs to Common. His versatility and determination to succeed show that he is not only rising up to dominate his local markets but a definite success that labels and radio producers should be taking note of. For press and/or interview requests please contact his management Dadly Filius 321-216-7472 for email dadlyfiliusfilcom@gmail.com. And to stay on top of the newest news you can connect at www.absolootnow.com and www.twitter.com/absoloot.



About Absoloot

Absoloot is an award winning Hip Hop artist made famous by songs like 99% and America Soldier.



Media Contact:

Dadly Filius

321-216-7472

dadlyfiliusfilcom@gmail.com