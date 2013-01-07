HipHop Group Prolegend Movement Set to Release Long Awaited Project

Fayetteville, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- The Prolegend Movement, an intrepid hip-hop group out of Florida, is ready to release a new musical project called Daily Bread the Mixtape. The mixtape will house a combination of original songs and new remixes, infused with their raw, re-defining rhythms. Daily Bread the Mixtape will be available for download starting January 1st of the new year.



About Daily Bread the Mixtape

The long awaited project of the hip-hop band The Prolegend Movement is ready to hit the selling floor - Daily Bread the Mixtape will impress audiences everywhere with it's quality and sound. Along with original songs, the mixtape will include many remixes that will excite fans of the genre. The project will feature the hit songs “SheLikesit”, “GrownFolksParty”, the cautionary tale “Arrested Development” and “DiverRivercity”.



“Our music is not only hot but it also has positive messages with are not usually found in Hiphop music of today right now,” says the group.



While the project is highly anticipated for it's hot music, the group is also excited to launch their fundraiser program attached to the mixtape. Half the proceeds on the sales of select songs on the website Reverbnation are being given to World Vision, a charity benefiting children and communities worldwide for over 60 years. World Vision cares about helping people break free from poverty, and the Prolegend Movement is proud to sympathize with this fantastic goal. Additionally, the proceed of the EP sales will be funding a mini film for “Arrested Development”, which will promote peace in inner cities.



Daily Bread the Mixtape will available on DatPiff.com as well as most major online mixtape outlets. The original songs will become an EP available on iTunes. The new project will be available online and in select stores on January 1st, 2013.



About the Prolegend Movement

Mass Pro, Laf Legend, Lankdizzim, and J.Co, are the four men who proudly call themselves the Prolegend Movement. All four members were born and raised in Jacksonville’s Northside, and they now operate out of both Jacksonville in Florida and Atlanta in Georgia. Their sound is unique, and the band has it's own poetic way of describing their music: “Cut through a funk and soul infused urban conscience complete with spicy drums and gumbo like vibes, they draw a line from the ring shout to what's relevant today in music.” For those who like David Banner, Outkast, Big K.R.I.T., UGK, The Roots, or Bob Marley, you'll want to give the Prolegend Movement a listen.



