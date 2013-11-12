HipHopHotSpot.Com Gets Responsive with a New Website

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- HipHopHotSpot.Com, a major hip hop music magazine and media source has launched its new website that symbolizes the company’s fluid creativity, engaging energy, and creative culture. HipHopHotSpot.Com was established in 1996 with the single focus on promoting talented hip hop artists to worldwide fans. Promotional efforts included artist reviews, featured artist profiles, compilation album releases and other media tools.



Embedded in the company’s mantra is that hip hop is a global community, everyone grows together and all artists deserve to have a voice. HipHopHotSpot.Com was one of the first online platforms to provide an online presence to artists through profiles much like some of the social platforms of today.



Continuing on their path with focus on promoting music artists and gaining them exposure in the industry the company is dedicated on providing as many opportunities as possible to indie and mainstream artists and music labels through its website and operations. The website is engaging, surfaces important content, and is easy to navigate for fans. There is a good balance between showcasing artists and making the website enjoyable for fans to use.



Built with industry standards the new website is optimized for different browsers, is responsive to mobile devices including tablets and provides a first class user experience. The website reduces cognitive load by guiding users through the interface without providing an overwhelming number of options.



The interface is elegant, clean, and concise and avoids the stressful clutter of too much information crammed into a small area. The website takes advantage of whitespace to create a calming experience that allows fans to focus on what really matters, the artists and their music. Following these concepts provides the company with a competitive edge over other magazines that place too much information on pages making it difficult for fans to focus on any particular artist and their music.



The music reviews, a major source of the websites content, are enhanced with specialized rating systems, related review features, social sharing options, comment abilities, author insights, and visual summaries for overall album lyrics, production, and beats. The newly enhanced content creates more value for artists and fans.



HipHopHotSpot.Com carefully placed social media icons linking to their network pages and provides social sharing options for fans to promote their favorite artists and music to other fans. Following the company’s mantra that everyone has a voice fans are also able to express their views on reviews and content through Facebook comments. Social media is an important part of the company’s future and an instrumental aid in promoting hip hop artists to a wider potential fan base.



HipHopHotSpot.Com sets a high standard with the launch of their new website for other magazines and media sources to follow. The new website is an excellent tool in their efforts to promote talented independent and mainstream hip hop artists to worldwide fans.



People tempted to learn more about HipHopHotSpot.Com or read the latest hip hop reviews, articles, news, and interviews just visit http://www.hiphophotspot.com for more information.



About HipHopHotSpot.Com

HipHopHotSpot.Com. (http://www.hiphophotspot.com) is based in Toronto Ontario Canada and operates globally through its website that promotes independent and mainstream hip hop artists and their music to fans worldwide. HipHopHotSpot.Com publishes the latest and free news, articles, reviews and interviews to music fans. The company was established in 1996 and functions as an online magazine and media source.



Website: http://www.hiphophotspot.com



Contact

Adriene Blais

HipHopHotSpot.Com

1 Yonge Street, Suite 1801

Toronto, ON M5E-1W7, CANADA

P: 1-312-999-7906

E: media