HippeMamaShop Transforms Their Brand with Optimized User Experience in Mind

Zwolle, Overijssel -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- For new mommy’s, getting the right clothes and accessories to feel great and perform life’s most important responsibility can be difficult. That’s why finding a site specifically addressing the needs of new mothers can be such a relief. HippeMamaShop believes that new mothers needn’t give up on feeling trendy and fashionable, and has reinvented its online presence to better reflect the growing culture of hip mothers in the Netherlands and Belgium.



HippeMamaShop began transforming the brand by creating a new front-end for the online store, newly launched and specially designed to create an optimized customer journey from window shopping through galleries of high quality images to purchasing using an increased number of options, including the option to buy now, and pay when products are received.



In addition, the company has created a blog publishing interesting and informative editorials for their regular shopping, which even features occasional guest posts by customers themselves sharing tips and knowledge for new mothers.



Importantly, the store’s stock has also been enhanced with exclusive products not available in stores. The new collection includes a broad range of products including everything from funny baby shower gifts for mums (kraamcadeau in Dutch) to a fun and funky toddler travel case to contain everything mums need to take with them, which even converts into a chair to rest.



A spokesperson for HippeMamaShop explained, “Reinventing our brand was a necessary process to take us to the next level. Though we are already a popular choice for handy items amongst mothers in the Netherlands and Belgium, we weren’t an essential destination. The changes we’ve made move us toward that goal, and by both expanding our range of products and building the sense of community on the site, we are helping customers engage with us in new ways. We are excited about where this next step will take us, and as always remain committed to providing the best possible service at the best possible price.”



About HippeMamaShop

Hippemama Shop is the online store for trendy, fashionable young moms and mommy to-be's in The Netherlands and Belgium. In their online store they offer unique products that are not available in local stores. HippeMamaShop is an official provider of Lief! Lifestyle, Nijntje, Janod, Jellycat, Forever Friends and Breastflow. For more information please visit: http://hippemamashop.nl/