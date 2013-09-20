Hippocrates Publishing Provides Informative Books and Manuals on How to Start and Set-Up a Medical Practice

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Modern physicians require much more than their medical skills to survive and succeed in the highly competitive medical service industry.



Doctors with plans on setting up a medical practice often face business-related challenges that are beyond their medical knowledge and experience. Business acumen is imperative to have a successful medical practice.



Many reputed medical publishing houses now publish manuals and booklets for medical practitioners who want to boost their business and create an established medical practice with ease. These publishers offer guidance about how to start a medical practice to medical professionals who want to venture independently into the business of offering quality medical services.



Their books and manuals provide researched and expert tips and guidance about creating a niche for themselves as a medical service provider. In recent years the business of medicine has also witnessed fierce competition like any other business. These high quality guides are designed to help doctors and nurse practitioners to create successful practices.



Doctors who are looking to open a medical practice can learn all crucial steps to start a practice, legal requirements, information on keeping records and dealing with taxes, managing the finances of the business, effective marketing and advertising strategies and make their practice grow and remain successful.



When starting a medical practice these publications that have comprehensive manuals can prove to be very useful. Keeping in mind the shortage of time that all modern-day healthcare professionals face, these guides are precise and easy to understand. These can also be useful for other medical professionals like health care advisors and medical students.



About HippocratesPublishing

Hippocrates Publishing is in the business of writing and publishing books and booklets to assist physicians in medical practice marketing and establishing successful medical practices. They are the leading publishing house that creates informative business related books for medical professionals across the globe. Hippocrates publishing believes and seriously goes by their motto “Teaching Physicians the Business of Medicine”.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Country: United States

Contact Name: James Egidio

Contact Email :Contact@hippocratespublishing.com

Complete Address: 2881 S. Valley View #15 Las Vegas, NV 89102

Contact Phone: 800-373-2309

Website :http://www.hippocratespublishing.com